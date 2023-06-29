Acting President Sanjrani offers Eid prayers in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Acting President of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday offered Eid ul Azha prayer at the PAF Airbase Samungli Mosque, Quetta.

The acting president along with the general public prayed for the prosperity of the country.

Earlier in his message, Sadiq Sanjrani extended his heartfelt greetings to the whole nation on the blessed and joyful occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.