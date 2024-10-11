Open Menu

Acting President Strongly Condemns Balochistan Attack Killing Miners

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday strongly condemned the attack that took place in the Duki area of Balochistan in which several miners were killed.

The acting president, in a statement, said that those who attacked the workers had sunk to unprecedented levels of brutality.

The perpetrators of this attack must be given strict punishment, he added.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the attack and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased workers.

He prayed for forgiveness of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured and instructed the relevant authorities to ensure their best medical treatment.

