Acting President summons National Assembly session on February 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani summoned a session of the National Assembly on Monday, February 10, at 5:00 PM on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the session has been convened under the powers vested in the Acting President under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

This will be the 13th session of the 16th National Assembly.