Acting President summons senate session on February 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday summoned a session of the Senate on February 13 (Thursday) at 4 PM in Parliament House.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the session has been convened under the powers conferred to the President by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution.