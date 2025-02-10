Acting President Summons Senate Session On February 13
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday summoned a session of the Senate on February 13 (Thursday) at 4 PM in Parliament House.
According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the session has been convened under the powers conferred to the President by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution.
