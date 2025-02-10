Open Menu

Acting President Summons Senate Session On February 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Acting President summons senate session on February 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday summoned a session of the Senate on February 13 (Thursday) at 4 PM in Parliament House.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the session has been convened under the powers conferred to the President by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

34 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

35 minutes ago
 EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

50 minutes ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

1 hour ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

1 hour ago
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

3 hours ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

3 hours ago
 Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle ..

Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms

3 hours ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for t ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions

3 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL in ..

Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan