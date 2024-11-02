- Home
- Pakistan
- Acting President urges global community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against journalist ..
Acting President Urges Global Community To Hold Israel Accountable For Its Crimes Against Journalists
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Saturday urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against journalists.
Highlighting the recent bombings in Gaza, where a significant number of journalists lost their lives due to Israeli attacks, the acting president said according to the United Nations, over 130 journalists had been killed in Gaza to date.
In his message in connection with the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, he said that freedom of the press was not possible without ensuring safety of the journalists.
He said the journalists work in challenging conditions especially while reporting in conflict zones and during wars.
The acting president said that in such dangerous environments, journalists faced various risks, including censorship, violence, threats, abduction, and even murder.
"In Pakistan, steps have been taken to ensure the safety of journalists and media workers, Yousaf Raza Gilani said adding that the constitution of Pakistan gives the right of access to information, freedom of expression and freedom of the press," he added.
He emphasized that freedom of the press was essential for strengthening democracy and promoting transparency in Pakistan.
Acts of violence against journalists undermine democracy, he said.
In 2021, Pakistan passed the Journalists and Media Professionals Protection Act, demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding journalists, he noted.
“Health insurance for journalists has also been introduced in Pakistan.”
However, he acknowledged that more actions were required to protect journalists and media workers in Pakistan.
He also stressed the need to adopt a comprehensive strategy and system to ensure journalists’ safety.
Recent Stories
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murder accused held after one year10 seconds ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui says Imran Khan's expectations will be shattered20 minutes ago
-
Daylong medical camp held20 minutes ago
-
Journalists in IIOJK face harsh victimization for reporting truth: Report20 minutes ago
-
Polio Eradication Efforts Yield Success in Villages of Hyderabad district20 minutes ago
-
Action taken against land mafia in Cholistan30 minutes ago
-
2000-litre adulterated milk discarded30 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at Cholistan Veterinary University40 minutes ago
-
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points47 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 600-litre substandard milk1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets newly appointed Frontier Constabulary Officers, emphasizes role in security, publ ..1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 118,400 cusecs water2 hours ago