Acting President vows Pakistan, Uzbekistan to continue active cooperation in all sectors

Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday vowed that Pakistan and Uzbekistan would continue active cooperation in all sectors during an important meeting held with Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Nuriddin Muydinkhonovich Ismoilov here at the Presidency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday vowed that Pakistan and Uzbekistan would continue active cooperation in all sectors during an important meeting held with Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Nuriddin Muydinkhonovich Ismoilov here at the Presidency.

The meeting discussed in detail the promotion of bilateral relations, regional ties, economic cooperation and parliamentary ties, a Presidency's news release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the acting president underlined that the relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan were based on historical, cultural and religious foundations.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent successful visit to Tashkent as the beginning of a new era in the relations between the two countries. During the Tashkent visit, 10 MoUs and agreements were signed and an agreement was reached to establish a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Gillani added that a roadmap was signed between the two countries in June 2025 on the occasion of the 51st meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers. He also reiterated his commitment to invite Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Islamabad soon.

The meeting welcomed the holding of bilateral political consultations and meetings of mechanisms such as the Joint Ministerial Commission and resumption of direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent and commencement of weekly flights between Islamabad and Tashkent.

"Parliamentary cooperation is an important pillar of bilateral relations. Parliamentary friendship groups are already established in Pakistan and Uzbekistan, which are effective platforms for enhancing cooperation. I had fruitful meetings with the top leadership during my visit to Uzbekistan in April 2025," Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said.

He added that the exchanges of parliamentary delegations and joint meetings would promote better understanding and relations between the two parliaments. Moreover, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan had increased from $27 million to $111 million, Gilani said.

The acting president added that both countries aimed to increase bilateral trade to $2 billion in the next four years. However, Trans-Afghan Railway Project would be an important means of connecting Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan, he added.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani underlined that the successful completion of the railway project would usher in a new era of regional connectivity, trade and prosperity. "Pakistan is committed to promoting peace and prosperity in the region through parliamentary ties, economic cooperation and regional projects," the acting president said.