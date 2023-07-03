Acting President writes PM to build martyrs monuments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif drawing attention towards the establishment of monuments of the martyrs of the nation in the Federal and provincial capitals.

He said there were no two opinions on the established fact that their forefathers gave everlasting sacrifices for the creation of the country.

The sacrifices of the martyrs for the stability and integrity of the nation were also memorable, he wrote.

"The martyrs are our heroes as the peace and security in Pakistan is the result of their unparalleled sacrifices," Sanjrani said, adding,"As a nation it is our obligation that we should keep alive the martyrs in hearts of the people, particularly the youth." The Acting President said the federal and provincial governments should ensure the establishment of martyrs monuments at the federal and provincial capitals.

The pictures of the martyrs and the Pakistani Flag should be put up at airports, government buildings, schools, important highways, railway stations and other places.

"Pakistanis and foreigners should know that as a nation we are grateful to our martyrs," he said, adding visits of the people from different walks of life, particularly students to these monuments would reignite patriotism.

It would also keep alive in the young generation passion to continue the mission of martyrs, he noted.

He expressed the hope that the prime minister would issue instructions in that regard as soon as possible.

"This will be a small effort to pay special tribute to our brave and unconquerable martyrs," he concluded.