Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives in Multan

Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani arrived in the city of saints at Multan International Airport on a two-day visit, on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani arrived in the city of saints at Multan International Airport on a two-day visit, on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the Acting President was received by local party leaders, elected representatives and senior officials.

MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj presented a bouquet to Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani upon his arrival at the airport.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar and other senior officials were also present to receive the Acting President.

Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will spend a busy day in Multan on Wednesday. He will also visit Khanewal to express his heartfelt condolences to MNA Raza Hayat Haraj on the sad demise of MNA's father.