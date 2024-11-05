Open Menu

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani Arrives In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 08:32 PM

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives in Multan

Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani arrived in the city of saints at Multan International Airport on a two-day visit, on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani arrived in the city of saints at Multan International Airport on a two-day visit, on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the Acting President was received by local party leaders, elected representatives and senior officials.

MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj presented a bouquet to Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani upon his arrival at the airport.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar and other senior officials were also present to receive the Acting President.

Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will spend a busy day in Multan on Wednesday. He will also visit Khanewal to express his heartfelt condolences to MNA Raza Hayat Haraj on the sad demise of MNA's father.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Visit Khanewal Airport Sad

Recent Stories

KITE organizes training session for project implem ..

KITE organizes training session for project implementation staff

44 seconds ago
 Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur

Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur

4 minutes ago
 CCP engages Law students on Competition Law at QAU

CCP engages Law students on Competition Law at QAU

4 minutes ago
 8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9

8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9

39 minutes ago
 Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, rec ..

Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, recover stolen gold jewelry

40 minutes ago
 Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill

Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill

40 minutes ago
Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhan ..

Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhanced trade, energy cooperation

40 minutes ago
 ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers

ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers

40 minutes ago
 US September trade deficit widest in over two year ..

US September trade deficit widest in over two years

39 minutes ago
 5 illegal arm holders arrested

5 illegal arm holders arrested

39 minutes ago
 Court approves bail of BNP's leaders

Court approves bail of BNP's leaders

39 minutes ago
 Police get physical remand of accuse in murder cas ..

Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan