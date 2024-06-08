Open Menu

Acting Punjab Governor Signs Defamation Bill 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2024 | 12:49 PM

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

The signed document was sent to the Punjab Assembly, and the defamation bill would become effective once officially published in the government gazette.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2024) Acting Governor Punjab Malik Ahmad Khan on Saturday signed the controversial Punjab Defamation Bill 2024 on Saturday, after it was passed by the Punjab Assembly.

Previously, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan had indicated his reluctance to approve the Defamation Bill 2024, suggesting it be sent back to the provincial assembly for reconsideration. He emphasized the need for broader consultation, particularly with the journalist community, before enacting the legislation.

However, Acting Governor Malik Ahmed Khan signed the bill while Governor Saleem Haider was on leave.

Defamation Law Challenged

Earlier today, the Defamation Bill 2024 was challenged in Lahore High Court. The petition argued that the law violates basic rights and the constitution, claiming it aims to suppress public dissent and curtail freedom of expression. The petitioner called for the court to declare the bill unconstitutional and void.

Background of the Bill

The Punjab Assembly passed the Defamation Bill 2024 on Monday amid strong opposition protests. The bill targets the spread of fake news across print, electronic, and social media platforms.

The assembly session saw significant disruption when Punjab’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, introduced the bill, leading to a boycott by journalists.

The bill aims to address misinformation on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. It allows for defamation cases against those spreading false information, proposing fines of up to Rs3 million and establishing special tribunals to resolve cases within six months. For allegations against individuals in constitutional positions, the high court will handle the cases.

HRCP’s Reaction

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed serious concerns over the Defamation Bill 2024. The HRCP chairman criticized the bill for proposing a parallel structure to adjudicate defamation claims, which the HRCP argues violates fundamental rights and accepted judicial norms.

Journalists' Reaction

The journalist community has rejected the Defamation Bill 2024, labeling it as undemocratic. Arshad Ansari, president of the Lahore Press Club, reported that a protest was organized in the Punjab Assembly by government members following a Joint Action Committee meeting on the bill. Despite attempts to delay the bill and requests to postpone it for a week, the government proceeded with its presentation.

