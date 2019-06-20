Acting Secretary of Defence, Iraqi Ministry of Defence visit AHQ

Lieutenant General (Staff) Pilot Ali M. Salim al Araji, Acting Secretary Defence & Deputy Chief of Staff (Logistics) Iraqi Ministry of Defence visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Lieutenant General (Staff) Pilot Ali M. Salim al Araji, Acting Secretary Defence & Deputy Chief of Staff (Logistics) Iraqi Ministry of Defence visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Thursday.

During the visit, the distinguished guest called on Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in his office, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF.

Various matters of professional interest and regional security were discussed during the meeting.