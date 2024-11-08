Open Menu

Acting Senate Chairman Emphasizes Joint Efforts For Balochistan’s Development

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Acting Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan Friday commended Senior Provincial Minister Mir Saleem Khan Khosa for his active role in the Provincial Assembly and his substantial contributions to Balochistan’s progress.

During the meeting Syedaal Khan emphasized Parliament's role as a vital institution, urging all political parties to unite in strengthening democracy and upholding democratic values. He highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts at the provincial level to foster the welfare and prosperity of Balochistan.

He stressed that cooperation between Federal and provincial governments is essential to address critical areas like health, education, employment, and infrastructure.

Syedaal Khan said that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, new development projects are set to transform Balochistan’s future, creating jobs and enhancing the quality of life.

Reaffirming Balochistan as a priority for the current government, he underscored ongoing initiatives aimed at the region’s advancement.

In a meeting with leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, he called for a comprehensive strategy to tackle the province’s challenges and uplift underdeveloped areas. He further emphasized setting aside political differences for the nation’s greater good, advocating for unity in advancing peace, prosperity, and mutual respect.

