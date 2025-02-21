Acting Senate Chairman meets delegations, discusses media freedom

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Acting Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, held meetings with various delegations including senior journalists from Balochistan and faculty members from the University of Gloucestershire, UK.

The discussions focused on key topics such as the role of youth in national development, media freedom, and the promotion of international educational cooperation, said a news release.

During the meeting with senior journalists from Balochistan, Syedaal Khan underscored the importance of a free and responsible press.

He highlighted the media’s critical role in informing the public and strengthening democratic values, stating, “The media is the fourth pillar of the state, playing a vital role in keeping citizens informed and reinforcing democratic stability.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to press freedom and assured full cooperation in fostering a conducive environment for journalism. Addressing the challenges faced by media professionals, he stressed that journalism should be based on truth and responsibility to ensure accurate information reaches the public.

Discussing Balochistan’s development, Syedaal Khan said that the province is rich in natural resources and serves as a gateway for trade and investment in Central Asia.

He reiterated the government's commitment to improving the economic situation and uplifting underdeveloped areas of Balochistan. “The day is not far when Balochistan's backward regions will be on the path to progress. Effective utilization of its vast mineral and natural resources will soon establish it as an economic hub,” he remarked.

Later, Syedaal Khan met with Professor Adeela Shafi and Regional Manager Wajid Ali from the University of Gloucestershire at Parliament House. Their discussion revolved around educational cooperation, parliamentary systems, and the welfare of the Muslim community in the UK.

Professor Shafi highlighted various welfare and educational initiatives supporting Muslim students in the UK, emphasizing the university’s role in providing academic opportunities and fostering social development.

She stressed the need to enhance collaboration between Pakistani and British educational institutions. Regional Manager Wajid Ali briefed the acting Senate chairman on initiatives aimed at the progress of the Muslim community and expanding educational opportunities for Pakistani students in the UK.