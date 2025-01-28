Acting Senate Chairman Meets NADRA Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Acting Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan on Tuesday met with NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar to discuss the authority's services and its performance in detail.
Syedaal Khan commended NADRA for its public services, particularly highlighting the challenges faced by residents of remote areas in Balochistan in obtaining national identity cards.
He emphasized that improving access to ID cards in the province should be NADRA's top priority.
The Acting Chairman urged NADRA to streamline and expedite the ID card process in Balochistan, stressing that the agency's actions should reflect its commitment to serving the people of the province.
He called for a focused effort to eliminate the obstacles that residents face in acquiring identity cards in Balochistan's far-flung areas.
In response, the NADRA Chairman briefed Syedaal Khan on the ongoing projects in Balochistan and shared the steps that NADRA has taken to improve the situation.
Syedaal Khan expressed confidence in NADRA's efforts and emphasized the importance of utilizing modern technology to ensure a more transparent and efficient process for obtaining ID cards.
He also suggested increasing the number of NADRA offices in Balochistan to further facilitate the public.
