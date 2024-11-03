Acting Senate Chairman urges promotion of Sufi poetry among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Acting Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan on Sunday highlighted Pakistan's rich heritage in culture, literature, and civilization, and said that the subcontinent of Pakistan has long been a birthplace of celebrated Sufi saints, scholars and intellectuals.

Speaking at the Shah Latif Festival, organized with the support of the Sindhi Language Authority and Sindh's Department of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, he highlighted the importance of actively promoting literature, culture, and civilization.

The festival, which aimed to introduce young people to the poetry of the legendary Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, provided a platform for children from diverse linguistic backgrounds to explore Bhittai’s poetry and message.

While inaugurating the event, he explained that beyond acquainting the younger generation with the philosophy and Sufi thought of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, the festival aimed to instil a sense of peace, security, and true Islamic teachings among the youth.

He praised the festival's variety of activities, where students engaged in speeches, theatre, art exhibitions, and other creative expressions to delve into Bhittai’s message and cultural heritage.

The acting chairman underscored the importance of fostering peace and a balanced mindset in young people, describing them as the “valuable asset” of any nation. He stressed that, with proper education and training, the youth could contribute significantly to the country's progress and prosperity, benefiting both their families and society.

He said that the current government is making substantial efforts to expand educational access nationwide while emphasizing Pakistan's cultural heritage and traditions. He highlighted the value of such cultural programs, which not only celebrate the teachings of Sufi saints but also guide young people toward positive and constructive paths.

“Pakistan is fortunate to have produced notable poets and Sufi saints from all four provinces. We must continue to advance their teachings,” the acting chairman said calling for increased efforts to promote these values across generations”, he added.