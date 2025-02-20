Acting Senate Chairman visits Parliament House cafeteria, stresses quality, cleanliness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Acting Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, Thursday the Parliament House cafeteria to inspect the ongoing renovation work and assess the quality of food being served.

During his visit, he emphasized the need to ensure high-quality and hygienic food for visiting dignitaries and employees.

He made it clear that no compromise on food quality would be acceptable and directed the administration to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness.

Syedaal Khan highlighted that a clean and healthy environment positively impacts employee performance, adding that it is the responsibility of institutions to provide the best facilities for both employees and visitors.

Expressing satisfaction over the renovation work, he instructed the administration to take all necessary steps to further enhance the cafeteria’s food quality.

He also issued special directives regarding cleanliness, stating that the focus on hygiene should extend beyond the cafeteria to all public spaces across the country.

He stressed that access to healthy food contributes not only to individual well-being but also to national development.

The Acting Chairman Senate underscored the government’s commitment to improving public spaces, maintaining cleanliness, and ensuring compliance with health and hygiene standards.

He directed officials to present the Parliament House cafeteria as a model facility to inspire other institutions to enhance their management and service quality.

Later, Syedaal Khan met with journalists at the Parliament House cafeteria. Acknowledging the significance of journalism, he described it as a strong pillar of democracy that plays a vital role in national development and stability.

He praised journalists for their contribution in highlighting social issues and effectively shaping public opinion.

He said that journalistic insights and analyses help improve governance and parliamentary affairs. To strengthen transparency and address public concerns, the government is working closely with journalists to establish a more efficient and accountable system.