Acting Sindh Governor Grieved Over Human Losses Due To'abnormal' Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Acting Sindh governor grieved over human losses due to'abnormal' rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani while expressing his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives during the recent rains on Monday advised the people to stay at their homes during the monsoon season unless it was unavoidable.

He said the people should keep in view the forecast by the Meteorological Department, said official statement.

"Since Karachi and Hyderabad divisions were particularly affected by heavy rains, more caution was needed there.The relief work was taking some time due to abnormal rains," he observed.

The safety of life and property of the people was the top priority of the government, for which all possible steps were being taken.

He said that the masses should take all precautionary measures and contact the helpline numbers 1736 & 919 immediately in case of any untoward incident.

APP /ah

