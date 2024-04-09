Open Menu

Acting Speaker Congratulates Yusuf Raza Gilani On Elected As Chairman Senate

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Acting Speaker, Ghazala Goal congratulated Yusuf Raza Gilani on being elected as Chairman Senate and Saidal Khan Nasir as Deputy Chairman on Tuesday.

She welcomed the uncontested election of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman in the Upper House.

The Acting Speaker hoped that the Chairman Senate and the Deputy Chairman would perform their democratic responsibilities smoothly.

She said that all the democratic parties have confidence in Yusuf Raza Gilani and Saidal Khan Nasir.

The role of the upper house is very important for the development and prosperity of the country, she said adding that the role of the Federal government has always been significant to keep all the units of the country together.

