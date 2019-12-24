Acting Speaker extends felicitations to Christian community on Christmas

National Assembly Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas

In his message, the Acting Speaker said that Jesus Christ was ordained by God to preach love, peace and tolerance and brotherhood.

The Acting Speaker, on the occasion, reiterated the pledge of the parliament and government to fully safeguard the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities according to the Constitution of Pakistan and guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Qasim Khan Suri said Jesus Christ's eternal message of love for humanity and for the Members of all communities and fraternities still holds strength to ensure harmony and peace in the world.

He said the current challenging situation in the country, we should forge unity to counter the nefarious designs of the enemies.