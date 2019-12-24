UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting Speaker Extends Felicitations To Christian Community On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:14 PM

Acting Speaker extends felicitations to Christian community on Christmas

National Assembly Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :National Assembly Acting Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In his message, the Acting Speaker said that Jesus Christ was ordained by God to preach love, peace and tolerance and brotherhood.

The Acting Speaker, on the occasion, reiterated the pledge of the parliament and government to fully safeguard the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities according to the Constitution of Pakistan and guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Qasim Khan Suri said Jesus Christ's eternal message of love for humanity and for the Members of all communities and fraternities still holds strength to ensure harmony and peace in the world.

He said the current challenging situation in the country, we should forge unity to counter the nefarious designs of the enemies.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Christmas Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah God Christian All Government Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Continued Violence in Northwest Syria Having Devas ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 500, traded at Rs 86,900 per t ..

2 minutes ago

Govt introduced multiple initiatives to combat cli ..

2 minutes ago

Belgian king calls for government to be formed 'qu ..

2 minutes ago

RUSADA to Notify WADA About Disagreement With Russ ..

6 minutes ago

Environment deptt's official held for taking bribe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.