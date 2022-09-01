UrduPoint.com

Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly Visits Flood Hit Areas In Thatta, Sujjawal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly visits flood hit areas in Thatta, Sujjawal

Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari, on Thursday said that the provincial government and elected representatives were standing with flood victims and working day and night for their relief and rehabilitation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari, on Thursday said that the provincial government and elected representatives were standing with flood victims and working day and night for their relief and rehabilitation.

She expressed the views during a detailed visit to canal embankments, waterways, villages and tents set up for rain victims in Sajawal and Thatta districts along with MPA Heer Soho.

Rehana Leghari visited MS Surjani Bund and nearby villages including Dost Muhammad Jakhro, Bachal Malah Surjo, Yaqoub Ranto and others and met the people affected b the devastating flood and assured them of possible support in their difficult times.

MPA Heer Soho that the Sindh government was providing all possible assistance to the victims through the district administrations.

She assured that more tents and rations would be provided to the affected people.

The Sindh Irrigation Department officials briefed them about water flows in the Indus River, condition of river embankments, villages located near the waterways and the tent cities established for the affected population.

They informed that situation was under control so far in the districts but heavy rains could bring disaster.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Flood Water Visit Thatta All Government Rains

Recent Stories

IAEA Director General Leaves Zaporizhzhia NPP Terr ..

IAEA Director General Leaves Zaporizhzhia NPP Territory

18 seconds ago
 Sindh Agriculture University forms mobile team for ..

Sindh Agriculture University forms mobile team for animals' treatment in rain-af ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons PEMRA officials in ca ..

Islamabad High Court summons PEMRA officials in case against ban on TV channel

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt providing all possible help to flood-h ..

Punjab govt providing all possible help to flood-hit people: minister

2 minutes ago
 Taiwanese Chip-Making Tycoon Donates $33Mln to Isl ..

Taiwanese Chip-Making Tycoon Donates $33Mln to Island Defense Training

2 minutes ago
 French Gov't Hopes State Energy Company Repairs NP ..

French Gov't Hopes State Energy Company Repairs NPPs in Time to Avoid Return to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.