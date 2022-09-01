Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly visits flood hit areas in Thatta, Sujjawal

Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari, on Thursday said that the provincial government and elected representatives were standing with flood victims and working day and night for their relief and rehabilitation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari, on Thursday said that the provincial government and elected representatives were standing with flood victims and working day and night for their relief and rehabilitation.

She expressed the views during a detailed visit to canal embankments, waterways, villages and tents set up for rain victims in Sajawal and Thatta districts along with MPA Heer Soho.

Rehana Leghari visited MS Surjani Bund and nearby villages including Dost Muhammad Jakhro, Bachal Malah Surjo, Yaqoub Ranto and others and met the people affected b the devastating flood and assured them of possible support in their difficult times.

MPA Heer Soho that the Sindh government was providing all possible assistance to the victims through the district administrations.

She assured that more tents and rations would be provided to the affected people.

The Sindh Irrigation Department officials briefed them about water flows in the Indus River, condition of river embankments, villages located near the waterways and the tent cities established for the affected population.

They informed that situation was under control so far in the districts but heavy rains could bring disaster.