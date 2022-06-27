UrduPoint.com

Acting Superintendent CJH Distributes Clothes And Cash Among Inmates

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 07:53 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Superintendent Central Jail Haripur (CJH) Akhtar Hussain Shah on Monday distributed Eid clothes and cash among the inmates on behalf of the civil society.

Women, children and juveniles were also given cash and gifts along with the clothes provided by the civil society.

The prisoners thanked the prison administration and the civil society for their kindness. Later, the acting superintendent watched the indoor sports inside the jail and listened to the problems of the inmates. He also visited various barracks, hospitals and anchorages of the jail.

Akhtar Hussain said that apart from formal and informal education, entertainment was also being provided for the mental and physical development of the inmates in the CJH in order to bring a positive change in their attitudes and make them useful citizens of the society.

He further said that all resources were being utilized to reform the prisoners and guide them in the right direction as per the instructions of the provincial government and IG Prisons Sadat Hassan.

The provision of necessary equipment and clothes for the prisoners by various institutions was commendable. The prisoners were also a part of the society, and their welfare was a societal responsibility, he added.

Assistant Superintendent Irfan Khan, PA Abdul Hameed, Civil Society representative Waqas Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.

