Acting VC JSMU inspects AE Deptt to ensure smooth functioning of services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The new Executive Director JPMC Prof Tariq Mahmood, Acting Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Professor Shahid Rasul and Wing Commander Rangers Col. Mohammad Farooq inspected the Accidents and Emergency Department on Thursday.

It was revealed in the statement issued here.

They visited to ensure smooth functioning of services at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during Ashura e Muharram,Together with the ED JPMC Prof Tariq Mahmood, Acting VC JSMU Professor Shahid Rasul stressed on the importance of continued Covid vaccination services during the holidays in order to prevent any downslide in the number of vaccinated citizens.