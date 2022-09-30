Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

The acting Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Dr Hakim Ali Abro chaired the introductory meeting of the Core Committee of the University after taking over his charge

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The acting Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Dr Hakim Ali Abro chaired the introductory meeting of the Core Committee of the University after taking over his charge.

The meeting was attended by Deans, principals of all institutions related to the university, directors as well as all the stakeholders.

While addressing the introductory meeting, he said his first priority is that all institutions under the university should be independent, along with promoting transparency, accountability and competence.

He said stakeholders of the university were his arms and the core committee of the university was the backbone of the institution, now the core committee will meet at the end of every month and all the decisions will be taken by the core committee.

It was decided in the meeting that the Institute of Physiotherapy will be shifted to the main Arija campus of the University.

In the meeting, the heads of all institutions were instructed to make a presentation of their institutions and it was decided that the curriculum committee should be mobilized soon.