UrduPoint.com

Acting VC SMBBMU Chairs Meeting Of Core Committee

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The acting Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Dr Hakim Ali Abro chaired the introductory meeting of the Core Committee of the University after taking over his charge.

The meeting was attended by Deans, principals of all institutions related to the university, directors as well as all the stakeholders.

While addressing the introductory meeting, he said his first priority is that all institutions under the university should be independent, along with promoting transparency, accountability and competence.

He said stakeholders of the university were his arms and the core committee of the university was the backbone of the institution, now the core committee will meet at the end of every month and all the decisions will be taken by the core committee.

It was decided in the meeting that the Institute of Physiotherapy will be shifted to the main Arija campus of the University.

In the meeting, the heads of all institutions were instructed to make a presentation of their institutions and it was decided that the curriculum committee should be mobilized soon.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Larkana All

Recent Stories

Suicide attack on Kabul classroom kills 20, mostly ..

Suicide attack on Kabul classroom kills 20, mostly young women

26 minutes ago
 UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post ..

UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post flood situation in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to ..

NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to Conflict in Ukraine

26 minutes ago
 Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Delibera ..

Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Deliberate Act of Sabotage,' US Invest ..

26 minutes ago
 Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

29 minutes ago
 Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.