Acting VC underlines joint efforts for promoting educational standards at Sindh Agriculture University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Acting Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Zahiruddin Mirani has underlined the need of joint efforts from all stakeholders for promotion of educational standard in the varsity adding that teachers, officers and employees were playing important role in the development of the institution.

Talking to delegations of teachers, officers and employees at his office on Tuesday, he said Sindh Agriculture University is one of the largest agriculture universities in the country therefore the faculty has a great role for promotion of research based education.The university management was initiating steps to improve the teaching environment he said adding that however in the current situation all stakeholders should play a joint role to get the varsity out from numerous issues.He said that during the lockdown, the teaching and administrative wings of the university experienced great difficulties but now with the collaborative efforts and hard work of all the faculty, officers and employees, the institution would once again be on the path of teaching and research development.

Among others, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Ejaz Khooharo, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Abdul Ghani Lanjar, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dean of Agricultural Engineering, Dr. Mansoor Haider Deper, Director, Information Technology Center, Anwar Hussain Khanzada, Director sports, Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandhai, Muhammad Amin Soomro, Riaz Soomro, Dr. Faisal Ansari, President Employees Association Jamil Marri, Mir Gopang, Mazhar Lashari, Hussain Magsi, Allah Bachayo Pahore, Syed Abdul Majeed Shah Rashdi, Ejaz Memon, Shahmeer Lochi and Muhammad Hanif Jamali were present on the occasion.