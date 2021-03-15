Acting VC Urdu University Dr Rubina Mushtaq condoles death of Dr Shakil Farooqui

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Acting Vice Chancellor Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq on Monday expressed deep sorrow on the death of former president of Karachi University Teachers' Society Dr Shakil Farooqui.

In a condolence message on Monday, Dr Rubina Mushtaq said that the deceased was a good researcher, teacher and philanthropist.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.