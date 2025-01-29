Acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University Inspects Boys' Hostels
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 09:26 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati paid an extensive visit to the boy’s hostels to inspect the cleanliness, sanitation facilities and overall living conditions provided to the students here on Wednesday.
Accompanied by SU Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, the acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Khoumbhati assessed various aspects of the hostels, ensuring that hygiene, water supply and other essential amenities met the required standards.
According to the University’s spokesperson, upon his arrival at the boy’s hostels, the Provost Dr. Pasand Ali Khoso, Director Campus Security Dr. Ghulam Saqib Burero, Deputy Provost (Admin) Abdul Hameed Mahesar, Deputy Provost (Academic) Dr. Niaz Ali Bhutto, Admin Officer Hostels Tasleem Mirza, Director Students’ Affairs Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari and other key officials warmly welcomed him.
Dr. Khoumbhati’s first stop was at the Blocks Hostel, after which he visited Allama Iqbal Hostel, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Hostel and the International Hostel. Throughout the inspection, he paid close attention to the sanitation systems and examined the washrooms and coolers that provide drinking water to the students.
During the visit, the Vice-Chancellor interacted with employees deputed at the hostels and asked them to work very hard and facilitate the students.
He directed to restore the dispensary within the hostels to ensure students have access to medical services in case of any emergency.
He also emphasized the importance of enforcing hostel timings from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM to maintain a structured environment for students.
Another significant directive was the opening of a Tuck Shop inside the hostels, enabling students to easily purchase necessary items during late hours without needing to leave the premises.
The VC said that the aim of visiting hostels was only to ensure that students had access to clean drinking water, hygienic facilities and a comfortable living environment to support both their academic and personal needs.
Later, he visited the water pumping station to review the water supply from the KB Feeder. He noted that with water availability being restored, the physical classes at the university would soon resume.
“We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the comfort and well-being of our students. Restoring basic facilities like water supply, cleanliness and accessible services will be a key to enhancing their academic experience,” he added.
