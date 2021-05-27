Action against 13 unapproved housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) intensified an operation against illegal housing schemes and sealed offices of 13 such schemes.

An FDA spokesperson said here on Thursday that an enforcement team, during inspection, sealed offices of Royal Garden, Asad Villas, Junaid Garden, Saeed Villas, Al-Noor City, Palm Valley Executive, Rahim Garden, Abdullah Valley, Gulberg Valley, Madina Valley, Nasir Block, Gulberg Housing near Chak No 61-GB in tehsil Jarranwala and Umar Homes near 216-RB.