Action against 2 illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed two illegal housing schemes, here on Friday.

The FDA sources said here that an enforcement team, during inspection, sealed two housing schemes in tehsil Samundri and Sargodha Road.

The schemes included Grand City near Chak No 3-JB, Sargodha Road and Model City near Chak No 465-GB, tehsil Samundri.

The illegal structure was demolished in addition to issuing warnings to developers to fulfill all legal requirements.