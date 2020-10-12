Action against 3 marriage halls over SOPs violation

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool Sunday evening got registered cases against the management of three marriage halls over violation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and one dish rule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool Sunday evening got registered cases against the management of three marriage halls over violation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and one dish rule.

Three persons were arrested on-the-spot.

Those facing action included Cottage Marquee at Daewoo Road, Royal Palace Canal Road and Victoria Executive Marquee near Gutwala.

The team visited more than 10 marriage halls and checked use of facemasks and observance of social distancing.

The AC said that the inspection of marriage halls would continue and those who did not comply with anti-corona SOPs would go to jail.