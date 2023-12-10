Action against 4926 underage drivers in Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, directed traffic police officials to speed up the traffic rules awareness campaign among people across the region to prevent accidents.

He directed officials to convince the people to follow traffic rules and get driving licenses.

In this regard, the facility of making licenses has been provided at the service centres of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran.

It is strictly prohibited to drive motorcycles or vehicles without a driving license and underage drivers and strict action was being taken over violations.

Action has been taken against 12,457 drivers in the region while cases lodged against 3,806 for serious violations of traffic rules so far.

Similarly, action has been taken against 4,926 underage drivers across the Multan region as per law. Likewise, 7,531 unlicensed drivers have been fined as per law. Cases have been registered against 3,806 drivers for serious violations of traffic rules.

The purpose of these measures was only to get familiar with the traffic rules for which directions have already been issued to the traffic officials of the region.