(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar has taken action against 512491 persons for violating traffic rules during the last five months,said a report of the Traffic Police issued here on Sunday said.

On the supervision of the Chief Capital Police Abbas Ahsan and Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, City Traffic Police Peshawar issued 20817 overs for not wearing seat belt, 14519 for not wearing helmet, 140019 for one-wheeling 4182 on loading to establish 52858 encroachments on nine parking zone violations 2982, 4381 on driving without road permit 4381 on traveling mobile use 1907 Corona 100309 on violations of SOPs, 41363 on violating lane discipline and other action has been taken against 80373 persons for not giving right of way to vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat while expressing satisfaction over the operations said that City Traffic Police Peshawar would use all its capabilities to ensure implementation of laws. He said that as a result of operations carried out by City Traffic Police Peshawar, a large number of citizens have started wearing helmets.

He said that traffic authorities should ensure implementation of traffic rules and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard while legal action would be taken against the culprits. He directed the traffic authorities to take action against the encroachment mafia in all sectors of the city and ensure parking in the plazas so that the traffic system could run smoothly.