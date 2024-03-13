Action against absent doctors, staff ordered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) District administration has ordered stern action against the doctors and other staff of hospital over poor attendance under the vision to bring more improvement in service delivery at all hospitals.

Presiding over a meeting regarding implementation of roadmap for health indicators on Wednesday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem, said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued special instructions regarding revamping of rural health centers, basic health units and hospitals in order to ensure maximum health facilities for masses.

She said that process would be initiated soon for implementation of revamping instructions and all health indicators would be ensured in the district. She said that stern legal action would be taken over negligence in service delivery adding that a comprehensive crackdown would be launched in the district against quacks.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Abdul Majid Bhatti and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

APP/qbs/thh