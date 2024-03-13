Open Menu

Action Against Absent Doctors, Staff Ordered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Action against absent doctors, staff ordered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) District administration has ordered stern action against the doctors and other staff of hospital over poor attendance under the vision to bring more improvement in service delivery at all hospitals.

Presiding over a meeting regarding implementation of roadmap for health indicators on Wednesday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem, said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued special instructions regarding revamping of rural health centers, basic health units and hospitals in order to ensure maximum health facilities for masses.

She said that process would be initiated soon for implementation of revamping instructions and all health indicators would be ensured in the district. She said that stern legal action would be taken over negligence in service delivery adding that a comprehensive crackdown would be launched in the district against quacks.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Abdul Majid Bhatti and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

APP/qbs/thh

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Poor All

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

26 minutes ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

3 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

4 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

5 hours ago
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

17 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

17 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan