Action Against Absent Doctors, Staff Ordered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) District administration has ordered stern action against the doctors and other staff of hospital over poor attendance under the vision to bring more improvement in service delivery at all hospitals.
Presiding over a meeting regarding implementation of roadmap for health indicators on Wednesday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem, said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued special instructions regarding revamping of rural health centers, basic health units and hospitals in order to ensure maximum health facilities for masses.
She said that process would be initiated soon for implementation of revamping instructions and all health indicators would be ensured in the district. She said that stern legal action would be taken over negligence in service delivery adding that a comprehensive crackdown would be launched in the district against quacks.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Abdul Majid Bhatti and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.
APP/qbs/thh
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jashan-e-Baharan to be held from March 214 minutes ago
-
KP IGP for fool-proof security measures to maintain peace in Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
166 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region4 minutes ago
-
Rangers thwart kidnapping for ransom attempt4 minutes ago
-
Pirzada emphasizes importance of upholding rule of law4 minutes ago
-
SFA imposes fine on dairy shops14 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1,129 injured in Punjab road accidents14 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements at police station, blockades reviewed14 minutes ago
-
Policies in consultation with business community-Jam Kamal Khan14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely distribution of Ramadan packages14 minutes ago
-
Shaza calls for completion of all IT projects within specified timelines14 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur grieves death of Saima14 minutes ago