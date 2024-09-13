Action against alms-seeking in ICT; 23 arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The district administration of Islamabad, led by Assistant Commissioner Rural, has arrested 23 persons from different areas of the Federal Capital involved in professional begging.

The arrests took place within the jurisdictions of Lohibir, Sahala, Kural, and Hamak police stations, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

The arrested beggars were taken to the police station. Meanwhile, minors found begging were sent to the Edhi Center for care and rehabilitation.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized the need for stronger measures against professional beggars in the city.

He urged citizens to avoid encouraging beggars, as this practice fuels organized begging activities.

Authorities have also requested the public’s cooperation in identifying and reporting cases of professional begging. By discouraging this practice, the administration aims to reduce its presence in public spaces and improve the overall environment of the city.

The district administration’s action is part of an ongoing campaign to address this issue and enforce the law effectively.