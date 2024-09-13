Open Menu

Action Against Alms-seeking In ICT; 23 Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Action against alms-seeking in ICT; 23 arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The district administration of Islamabad, led by Assistant Commissioner Rural, has arrested 23 persons from different areas of the Federal Capital involved in professional begging.

The arrests took place within the jurisdictions of Lohibir, Sahala, Kural, and Hamak police stations, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

The arrested beggars were taken to the police station. Meanwhile, minors found begging were sent to the Edhi Center for care and rehabilitation.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized the need for stronger measures against professional beggars in the city.

He urged citizens to avoid encouraging beggars, as this practice fuels organized begging activities.

Authorities have also requested the public’s cooperation in identifying and reporting cases of professional begging. By discouraging this practice, the administration aims to reduce its presence in public spaces and improve the overall environment of the city.

The district administration’s action is part of an ongoing campaign to address this issue and enforce the law effectively.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

1 hour ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

2 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

2 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

9 hours ago
Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

17 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

18 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

18 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

18 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

18 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan