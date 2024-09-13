Action Against Alms-seeking In ICT; 23 Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The district administration of Islamabad, led by Assistant Commissioner Rural, has arrested 23 persons from different areas of the Federal Capital involved in professional begging.
The arrests took place within the jurisdictions of Lohibir, Sahala, Kural, and Hamak police stations, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
The arrested beggars were taken to the police station. Meanwhile, minors found begging were sent to the Edhi Center for care and rehabilitation.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized the need for stronger measures against professional beggars in the city.
He urged citizens to avoid encouraging beggars, as this practice fuels organized begging activities.
Authorities have also requested the public’s cooperation in identifying and reporting cases of professional begging. By discouraging this practice, the administration aims to reduce its presence in public spaces and improve the overall environment of the city.
The district administration’s action is part of an ongoing campaign to address this issue and enforce the law effectively.
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi hands over sponsorship cheque of Rs2.55mn to Boxer Zahri54 seconds ago
-
Eight injured in remote control device blast near Qilat58 seconds ago
-
BISE Sargodha's 2nd annual inter exams schedule1 minute ago
-
Inter-provincial drug-trafficker gang busted1 minute ago
-
Qirat, Naat competitions held in Dera1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises Punjab CTD for foiling terrorist plot in Dera Ghazi Khan11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully adheres to "Shanghai spirit" to build mutual trust, pursuit of common development: Gi ..11 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Khawaja Salman21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five drug peddlers with six kg charras21 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Eid Milad Un Nabi: SSP21 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for acid attack on woman21 minutes ago
-
Villager dies due to fireworks21 minutes ago