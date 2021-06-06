UrduPoint.com
Action Against Arms Show In Public, 5 Accused Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

Action against arms show in public, 5 accused arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Police in Nowshera district have arrested five accused in an operation against those displaying weapons in public here on Sunday.

According to details, Azakhel Police was informed that some armed men were roaming in Shaheen Town on which SHO Azakhel along with other Police personnel raided the areas and succeeded in arresting 5 alleged accused identified as Ikram, Zaheeb, Javed, Noorwali and Nihal.

Police party also recovered a raptor and a gun and registered a case against the alleged accused and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

