Action Against Beggars Ordered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir ordered a vigorous anti-begging drive in the city.

Presiding over a meeting here Monday, he said that no beggar should be on the road.

He directed for checking national identity cards (CNICs) of beggars and registration of cases against them in addition to taking legal action against their contractors.

He ordered shifting child beggars to the child protection bureau besides taking stern legal action against those who were selling meat on roadsides for Sadqa. The DC also directed stern legal action against kite fliers.

