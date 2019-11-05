UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Black Sheep In Public Depts Begins :Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:59 PM

Action against black sheep in public depts begins :Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu

Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu said action against corrupt persons working in various public departments was begun with all out measures and efforts under a brief mechanism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) -:Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu said action against corrupt persons working in various public departments was begun with all out measures and efforts under a brief mechanism.

While talking to a delegation consisting of 26 senior management course here Tuesday, he said training courses should be considered in each public department, adding that these would not only help to improve officers personal capacity but also increase productivity of respective department.

He said special focus would be accorded to introduce local products and brands in global markets through evolving state of the art strategy.

Commissioner called for initiating 'grass-root level projects' in different realms of life to uphold overall development across the country.

He said that they were vying hard to overcome the problems, adding that he said encroachment, unlawful parking stands, wall-chalking and land grabbers mafia were appearing constant headache for them.

Related Topics

Market All

Recent Stories

UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran to ..

7 minutes ago

Bilawal says govt will be held responsible if anyt ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $62.00 a barrel M ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Tourism Malaysia partner to promot ..

31 minutes ago

Cambodia deploys troops as opposition leader vows ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.