Action against black sheep in public depts begins :Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu

Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu said action against corrupt persons working in various public departments was begun with all out measures and efforts under a brief mechanism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) -:Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu said action against corrupt persons working in various public departments was begun with all out measures and efforts under a brief mechanism.

While talking to a delegation consisting of 26 senior management course here Tuesday, he said training courses should be considered in each public department, adding that these would not only help to improve officers personal capacity but also increase productivity of respective department.

He said special focus would be accorded to introduce local products and brands in global markets through evolving state of the art strategy.

Commissioner called for initiating 'grass-root level projects' in different realms of life to uphold overall development across the country.

He said that they were vying hard to overcome the problems, adding that he said encroachment, unlawful parking stands, wall-chalking and land grabbers mafia were appearing constant headache for them.