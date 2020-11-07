Action against brick kilns on old methodology, smoke emitting vehicles, burning of crop residues ordered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against smoke emitting vehicles, burning of crop residues including the closure of brick kilns working on old methodology to curtail smog.

Presiding over a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi division here, he said agricultural sector is responsible for the spread of 20 per cent smog through crop residues while the transport sector is 46 per cent responsible for smog which included smoke emitting vehicles, blended petrol, improper maintenance of vehicle engines etc.

The Commissioner directed all the concerned agencies for prevention of smog including environment department, traffic police, transport authority and agriculture department and asked them to play and observe prescribed Standard Operating Prpcedures.

He said smog can only be dealt with a comprehensive strategy, adding that it is imperative for all concerned to perform their duties diligently.