Action against butchers, fruit, vegetable sellers over public complaints

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :In light of the orders of Chief Secretary, Commissioner Malakand and Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Focal Person for vegetables, Flour and other essentials items and items of the daily use, the Finance Officer Hafeezullah along with Assistant Director Consumer Protection Court Zia-ur-Rehman visited butcher shops in Audigram Bazaar and inspected the price list issued by the district administration.

They also talked with the people buying in buy different items and enquired about the rates of various edibles things, including flour, meat, sugar, rice, milk, yogurt, items of the dairy items, eggs. On full enquiring over the rates fixed by the district administration, they expressed satisfaction over the excellent hygiene arrangements at all the meat outlets in the market, however, for not keeping the price list and selling the meat at a price higher than the price, he imposed heavy fines on several butchers under the relevant law.

He clarified that in all the markets, there are only two types of meat whose price is 370 while the rates of mutton is Rs 750. There is no other notified type. In the second operation, the focal person and Assistant Director set an example for others by penalizing several vegetable, fruit sellers for concealing price lists, selling substandard vegetables and making illicit profits.

On this occasion, the focal person appealed to the citizens and customers to request price list and receipt in all cases and in case of any complaint regarding food items, inform the district administration along with the evidence so that in the best interest of the people, action would be taken and all appropriate and targeted action can be taken.