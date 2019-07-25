Action against corrupt elements should be taken fearlessly: ACE DG

Director General Anti-Corruption Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah has said that corruption is a curse which is spoiling the roots of the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Anti-Corruption Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah has said that corruption is a curse which is spoiling the roots of the society.

Presiding over a departmental review meeting at DG Anti-Corruption Establishment Complex here on Thursday, he said that officers should take action fearlessly against the corrupt elements.

He said that Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab is doing its utmost efforts to make Pakistan a corruption free country. He said that ACE is working day and night to eradicate corruption from the society.

He said that Anti-Corruption Establishment has done historic recovery of Rs. 37 billion during the last six months which is highest in the history of Pakistan in which there is direct recovery of Rs.

1.27 billion, land recovery is Rs. 34 billion and 60 lac and indirect recovery is of Rs. one billion.

ACE DG said that during the last six months, ACE received 12192 complaints and after investigation Anti-Corruption Establishment disposed of 11804 complaints and remaining complaints are under investigation and will also be disposed of after undergoing due investigation.

Expressing the achievements of the ACE, Director General further said that during the last six months ACE has registered 579 cases against corrupt elements, 359 challans have been filed and 778 people have been arrested after undertaking inquiry.