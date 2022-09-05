Action against criminals accelerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Monday directed the senior police officers to prepare a list of goons and those who had already been embroiled in criminal cases and supporting various organized criminals.

The operation against notorious gangsters, drug dealers and criminals has been going on uninterruptedly for the last six days, says a news release.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reiterated his commitment never to allow the beautiful city of Lahore metropolitan to become a victims of such lawless elements harassing citizens including women, land grabbers, thieves and dacoits.

During the last six days, the police took action against 185 notorious criminals, goons and proclaimed offenders having previous criminal record.

During the operation, 29 cases were registered against the listed accused in the respective police stations, whereas, weapons and narcotics were also recovered from them.

Similarly, 49 accused were apprehended under section 55/110, whereas attendance of 39 gangsters and criminals was made sure at the police stations.

Surety bonds were taken from 37 accused, not to participate in any illegal activities in future while two persons were handed over to the investigation wing for further questioning.

The CCPO warned that personal files of crooks, land grabbers, extortionists who harassed citizens were being prepared and the history sheets of such illegal elements had been opened and put on the police watch list on regular basis.

The CCPO said the recent crackdown against gangsters, thieves, robbers and criminals would continue.

The City Division police took action against 37 criminals, Cantt Division 37, Civil Lines Division police arrested 17, Iqbal Town Division 36 while Model Town Police took action against 24 listed accused.

Dogar said that citizens should inform the CCPO office toll-free helpline 1242 instead of taking the law into their own hands in case of complaints of illegal possession or evictionon their lands and properties by land grabbers or contact the local police, immediate actionwould be taken against the accused.