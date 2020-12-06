UrduPoint.com
Action Against Drug Dealers, Criminal Elements

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Action against drug dealers, criminal elements

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) ::In view of the directives of the District Police Chief Irfanullah Khan, DSP Banda Daud Shah Ismail Khan Marwat Sunday directed all the SHOs of all the police stations to hold meeting with the elders of the areas and take prompt action against all drug dealers and criminal elements.

The Police officials held meetings with members of village councils and elders of the areas.

The meetings agreed to take joint action by police and elders in the area against drug dealers and criminal elements, and members of the Liaison Council assured the SHOs of identifying those involved in other social evils, including aerial firing.

However, with the reactivation of the liaison committees, significantly reduction in the drug dealers activities.

The meeting was decided to take immediate action against the criminal elements.

