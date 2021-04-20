UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Against Ehsaas Retailer In DG Khan, Payments Returned To Beneficiaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:09 PM

Action against Ehsaas retailer in DG Khan, payments returned to beneficiaries

Deputy commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ali Ijaz Tuesday continued action against retailers involved in receiving money from beneficiaries for making payments under Ehsaas program and got the money recovered from them and returned to the beneficiaries

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ali Ijaz Tuesday continued action against retailers involved in receiving money from beneficiaries for making payments under Ehsaas program and got the money recovered from them and returned to the beneficiaries.

Action was launched against the dishonest elements on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Assistant commissioner Muhammad Asad Chandia visited a center at Kot Chutta on public complaints where a retailer was receiving Rs 1000 from every beneficiary for making payments to them. He was arrested and FIR was registered. His biometric machine was also confiscated and the money he had received illegally was recovered and returned to the beneficiaries.

AC Taunsa Rabia Siyal also visited Kifalat center where she checked the record and interviewed women to see if there was any wrongdoing.

The deputy commissioner said that Rs 12000 installment was being given to deserving people on the orders of government and asked people to contact him in case the retailers do not pay them the amount after getting their thumb impressions.

He said the fraudsters would not be allowed to cheat poor people and asked them to cooperate with the administration by conveying information regarding any wrongdoing by retailers in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ali Money Women FIR From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Govt presents resolution in NA for debate on expul ..

8 minutes ago

AC visits Sasta Bazaar in Khuzdar

4 seconds ago

IATA, Unilabs partner to help passengers manage CO ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Sardar Ijaz Khan' ..

3 minutes ago

HDA Officers Association demands payment of salari ..

3 minutes ago

822 corona patients recovered in Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.