Action against Ehsaas retailer in DG Khan, payments returned to beneficiaries

Deputy commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ali Ijaz Tuesday continued action against retailers involved in receiving money from beneficiaries for making payments under Ehsaas program and got the money recovered from them and returned to the beneficiaries

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 )

Action was launched against the dishonest elements on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Assistant commissioner Muhammad Asad Chandia visited a center at Kot Chutta on public complaints where a retailer was receiving Rs 1000 from every beneficiary for making payments to them. He was arrested and FIR was registered. His biometric machine was also confiscated and the money he had received illegally was recovered and returned to the beneficiaries.

AC Taunsa Rabia Siyal also visited Kifalat center where she checked the record and interviewed women to see if there was any wrongdoing.

The deputy commissioner said that Rs 12000 installment was being given to deserving people on the orders of government and asked people to contact him in case the retailers do not pay them the amount after getting their thumb impressions.

He said the fraudsters would not be allowed to cheat poor people and asked them to cooperate with the administration by conveying information regarding any wrongdoing by retailers in this regard.