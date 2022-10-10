UrduPoint.com

Action Against Electricity Defaulters, Power Thieves Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Action against electricity defaulters, power thieves continues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :On the special directives of HESCO Chief, recovery campaign and operation against power thieves have been accelerated and Hesco teams on Monday visited areas for checking electricity bills of the consumers.

Speaking to the consumers, SDO Gari Khatta Tahir Habib stressed for payment of electricity bills within due date, otherwise legal action will be taken against them.

The indiscriminate action was being taken against electricity thieves across the country and people should cooperate with Hesco teams so that electricity theft could be stopped, the SDO informed.

He said the power load shedding could only be ended when electricity theft would end and suggested to the consumers to register complaints against power thieves.

