Action Against Elements Involved In CrCP 144 Violation

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwar Saeed directed action against elements involved in violation of the CrCP 144 as well as ensuring safety of installations in the division.

She was presiding over a meeting of the divisional intelligence committee here on Thursday.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and Deputy Commissioner of three districts attended the meeting through video links.

The commissioner said that the people who would take law into their hands would be dealtwith an iron hand.

Reviewing law and order in the division, she also directed for issuance of detention orders of those who participated in the protests.

