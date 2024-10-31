Action Against Encroachment Mafia In Cholistan Appreciated
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Cholistan Development Authority Managing Director Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari has said the encroachment mafia in Cholistan would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and no one would be allowed to deprive people of Cholistan of their rights.
He said in the past three days, as a result of actions taken by the CDA's Colonization Officer and the Tehsildar against the encroachment mafia in Cholistan, five thousand kanals of land were retrieved.
He mentioned that in this regard, actions were taken in Chak Numbers 149/DNB, 151/DNB, 152/DNB, 154/DNB, 153/DNB, 155/DNB, 156/DNB, 157/DNB, and 57/DRB to retrieve land allotted under the current allotment scheme of 2019 from the encroachment mafia and handed it back to the allottees.
The team, consisting of the Colonization Officer Rana Shafiq and Tehsildar of Cholistan Chaudhry Saeed, along with staff members, is actively engaged in taking action against illegal occupants.
