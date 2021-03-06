UrduPoint.com
Action Against Encroachments In Different Areas, 29 Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 29 people for setting up illegal encroachments on sidewalks and roads outside shops while conducting operations in different bazaars.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner directed the shopkeepers not to set up encroachments again and legal action would be taken against the violators.

