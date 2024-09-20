Action Against Encroachments Of Govt Land Underway In Quetta
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt (R) Saad Bin Asad, actions against property and encroachments of government land are inderway in provincial capital city.
In this regard, district administration Quetta along with Metropolitan Corporation took action against Sariab road cutting and drain encroachment in satellite town.
On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sariab Maria Shamoon and Magistrate Sariab along with Quetta Development Project SDO demolished the market with heavy machinery in connection with Sariab road paving.
According to press release that several notices were issued to the market owners. Assistant Commissioner Sariab along with the Municipal Corporation team have removed the encroachments from the drain in Satellite Town Achakzai Market.
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elders’ race held to sensitize youth against addiction25 seconds ago
-
NA body directs for steps to revive PTV's past glory & grandeur30 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for improving treatment facilities at FIC38 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 7 outlaws in DIKhan10 minutes ago
-
Health Minister vows to make health insurance program beneficial for common man10 minutes ago
-
Advisor stresses importance of livestock for growth of rural economy10 minutes ago
-
PMDC directs universities to ensure smooth conduct of MDCAT10 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues rain alert in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
28 committee meetings on average held in five years with 11% activity decline in Senate: PILDAT11 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office hears cases against SEPCO11 minutes ago
-
Private sector imperative for creating jobs & improve livelihoods of women21 minutes ago
-
JUI-F favours reforms in judiciary: Fazl21 minutes ago