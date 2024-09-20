Action against encroachments of govt land underway in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt (R) Saad Bin Asad, actions against property and encroachments of government land are inderway in provincial capital city.

In this regard, district administration Quetta along with Metropolitan Corporation took action against Sariab road cutting and drain encroachment in satellite town.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sariab Maria Shamoon and Magistrate Sariab along with Quetta Development Project SDO demolished the market with heavy machinery in connection with Sariab road paving.

According to press release that several notices were issued to the market owners. Assistant Commissioner Sariab along with the Municipal Corporation team have removed the encroachments from the drain in Satellite Town Achakzai Market.