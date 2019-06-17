Action against fake dentists in Sukkur urged

People of Sukkur have called for action against swelling business of fake dentists in all the areas of district, including Rohri, Pano Aqil and Saleh Patt talukas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :People of Sukkur have called for action against swelling business of fake dentists in all the areas of district, including Rohri, Pano Aqil and Saleh Patt talukas.

A streak of quacks is seen doing their business of extracting teeth in the areas of Bagirji village, bachal Shah, New Goth, Kandhra, Sultanpur and other vicinities.

They are illiterate people and cannot even write their Names but are playing with the lives of people under the garb of dentists.

"I got my tooth extracted from one of these quacks but I am now patient of hepatitis due to use of filthy equipment by that fake dentist," said Ghulam Shabir, a local government employee.

People have urged concerned authorities to launch action against such quacks so that the innocent people could be saved from them.