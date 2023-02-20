UrduPoint.com

Action Against Fertilizer Hoarders Continues In Vehari, Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Action against fertilizer hoarders continues in Vehari, Bahawalpur

VEHARI/BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Extension Department in collaboration with the administration continue action against fertilizer dealers involved in hoarding and overpricing in Vehari and Bahwalpur districts.

According to Deputy Commissioner Vehari Asif Hussain Shah, some 353 inspections had been carried out during the ongoing month in the district, during which four fertilizer dealers were booked and another 80 were fined Rs 985,500.

A godown with a stock of around 2,000 bags of Urea was also sealed, the deputy commissioner said, adding the sale of Urea fertilizer would be ensured at the recommended prices.

He directed the officials to continue their action against hoarders.

Meanwhile, on the directive of DC Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the officers concerned raided the shops of fertilizer dealers in the last two days, imposing a total of Rs 205,000 fine on overpricing, booking four dealers and sealing 11 shops.

The Agriculture Department officers also seized 288 bags of Urea and 538 bags of Gawar fertilizer (calcium ammonium nitrate) and sold them at fixed prices.

