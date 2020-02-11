UrduPoint.com
Action Against Filling Stations For Tempering Gauge Initiated

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Action against filling stations for tempering gauge initiated

The district administration initiated action against filling stations for tempering with gauge for provision of oil products to consumers on high prices

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration initiated action against filling stations for tempering with gauge for provision of oil products to consumers on high prices.

Assistant Commissioner Besham, Khurram Rehman Jadoon, conducted raids at Shing area and inspected gauges of petrol and CNG stations.

Two petrol pumps were sealed after its gauge was found tempered.

The assistant commissioner said zero tolerance has been adopted against petrol and CNG pumps on selling petrol and CNG on high prices and tempering of gauges. He said culprits involved in such unlawful activities would be sent to jails and heavy fine would be imposed on violators.

